WILX’s Fred Heumann among inductees into 2024 Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Longtime sports anchor and reporter Fred Heumann will be among the inductees for the 2024 Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame.

Heumann has covered local sports for more than four decades at TV and radio stations in the Lansing, Flint, and Detroit media markets. He began his career in 1981 as a sports reporter and now serves as the co-sports director at WILX-TV 10. His work has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the Associated Press, and the Michigan chapter of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

An alumni of Central Michigan University, Heumann was inducted into the school’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2018.

Over his career, Heumann also did radio play-by-play for the University of Michigan basketball team and operated the Tiger Stadium scoreboard.

“I am honored to be selected to this prestigious fraternity,” Heumann said, reflecting on this accomplishment. “I have attended the Induction ceremony almost every year since I moved here in 2003 because I have always felt this honor represented the best of the best from the Lansing area in athletics. I love mixing with the dignitaries and the past inductees and I’m honored to be included in this exclusive club.”

The Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1976 and is housed at the Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Avenue. The Hall of Fame celebrates Mid-Michigan’s athletic legacy.

Members of the 2024 Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame announced December 24th:

Mike Griffith, broadcasting

Chris Henderson, wrestling

Fred Heumann, WILX

Kelly Holland, golf

Molly Peterman, basketball

Tiffany Shives, basketball

Tony Trierweiler, baseball

Roge’t Ware, track and field

Roger Wing, motor sports racing

1978 Laingsburg High School girls softball state championship team

1991 East Lansing High School football state championship team

The 2024 Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the Lansing Center.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.