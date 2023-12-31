Walker Leads Four in Double Figures as Michigan State Pulls Away from Indiana State, 87-75

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Graduate guard Tyson Walker scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Michigan State’s men’s basketball team used a big run in the second half to pull away from Indiana State, 87-75, on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

Walker scored 22 points, including a 10-of-10 performance from the free throw line, and added five assists while graduate forward Malik Hall added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, senior guard A.J. Hoggard finished with 17 points and four assists and junior guard Jaden Akins added 13 points and four rebounds. Senior forward Mady Sissoko scored six points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Records

Michigan State, winners of four-straight games, improves to 8-5 overall, while Indiana State falls to 11-2 overall.

Recap

After holding a 10-point lead at halftime (44-34), the Spartans faced a 5-point deficit, 64-59, after Indiana State’s Isaiah Swope hit a 3-pointer and followed with a jumper at the 10:38 mark of the second half.

The Spartans responded with seven-straight points over 1:36, starting with a put-back layup from Akins at 10:07 and fishing with a conventional 3-point play from Hoggard at 8:31 to give MSU a 66-64 lead.

A basket from Indiana State’s Jayson Kent tied the game at 66-all but a 9-2 burst from the Spartans capped by a Walker layup, gave MSU a 75-68 lead with 4:44 to play, forcing ISU to call a timeout.

Hoggard fed Hall for a dunk with 3:37 to play, capping a 20-6 run over 7:01 to give the Spartans a 79-70 lead.

Hall hit two more free throws with 2:54 left and Sissoko added another to extend the lead to 82-70.

A free throw from Sissoko with 36 seconds left gave the Spartans their biggest lead, 87-74.

The Spartans had a 10-point lead at the break but a 15-5 run by Indiana State tied the game at 49-all five minutes into the second half and from there it was back and forth, with six ties and four lead changes, before MSU went on its run to take the lead for good late in the second half.

Michigan State went into the break with a 44-34 lead, with Walker leading the way with 10 points.

A 3-pointer from Indiana State’s Swope cut the Spartans lead to 39-34 with 2:59 left, but MSU scored the final five points of the break, pushing the lead to 10 points on free throws from Hoggard and a 3-pointer from Walker with 23 seconds left.

The teams went back and forth over the opening 10 minutes with three ties and a pair of lead changes.

The Spartans led by just two points, 19-17, after a 3-pointer from Xavier Bledson, but MSU went on a 7-0 run, taking a 26-17 lead on a 3-pointer from Walker with 9:11 to play before the half.