Six Reach Double Figures as MSU Women Stop Penn State in B1G Road Opener, 98-87

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- With six players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team helped head coach Robyn Fralick earn her first Big Ten Conference win with a 98-87 victory of Penn State on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Spartans improved to 11-2 overall this season and 1-1 in Big Ten action. MSU has now won four-straight games. Penn State stands at 9-3 overall and 0-2 in league contests.

Sophomore guard Theryn Hallock led the Spartans with a career-high 21 points off the bench, adding four assists. She was part of the stellar free throw shooting for MSU going 7-for-7 from the line. Overall, MSU was 18-for-19 from the charity stripe.

Graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault was stellar once again with 18 points, seven boards and two blocks. Junior guard DeeDee Hagemann, sophomore guard Abbey Kimballand graduate guard Moira Joiner all scored 12 points apiece. Graduate forward Tory Ozment also added 13 points off the bench to add a much needed spark in the fourth quarter, and pulled down a game-best and season-high tying eight rebounds.

Penn State was led by a game-high 32 points from Taylor Valladay.

A Hallock layup gave Michigan State an early 12-11 lead at the 4:48 mark. As fouls mounted for the Lady Lions, the Spartans opened up a 19-13 lead. MSU went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the first quarter. Michigan State went over three minutes without scoring, before Hallock beat the first quarter buzzer to put MSU up 23-17 after 10 minutes of play.

In the second quarter, the Spartans used a 6-0 run to take their first double-digit lead 35-24, leading to a Penn State timeout at the 7:27 mark. The Lady Lions found an answer with a 6-0 run of their to trim the lead to 38-32. Both offenses found their way in the second quarter with PSU ending the half making 7-of-8, while MSU made 8-of-10. Hallock led the Spartans with 15 points in the first half, while Joiner and Ayrault both added 10.

Penn State made it a single-digit deficit with under three minutes left in the third quarter, as the Michigan State offense cooled off. The Spartans ended the frame 1-for-9 from the field, but still lead 72-66, heading into the fourth quarter.

A clutch trey by Ozment put the Spartans back up by double digits at 79-69 with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter. MSU’s 6-0 run was stopped by a pair of Ali Brigham free throws. MSU was able to take control, making six-straight baskets and keeping Penn State off the scoreboard for nearly three minutes.

Ozment gave Michigan State its largest lead of the night at 16 points, a lead the Green & White hit on three different occasions. Ozment netted 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter alone to spearhead the Spartans and keep the Nittany Lions at bay to secure the Victory for MSU.

Michigan State will conclude its four-game road stretch, taking on No. 4/3 Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will be televised on Peacock.

