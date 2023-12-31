Remaining sober during New Year’s Eve events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate with friends and family. For those people dealing with addiction, the commitment to remain sober during such a festive time is difficult.

Alyssa Turcsak is nearly 4 years sober and organized Sober in Lansing to help others with their sobriety with support from peers.

“After I graduated from college, I continued to drink a lot. Then it became a lot by myself, and my peers weren’t doing that. I started to recognize I had a dependency on alcohol,” said Turcsak.

Patrick Patterson, Director of Mid-Michigan Recovery Services says the association of drinking and the holiday season including New Year’s Eve is what presents a challenge for those in recovery.

“There’s so much drinking built into culture, right, into American culture and cultures across the world. Celebration frequently means drinking,” said Patterson.

“If their relationships and friendships are really tied up in drinking and going out with friends, it becomes really difficult when you’re changing your relationship to alcohol to have that social component,” said Alyssa.

Patterson recommends planning a sober activity to start your own tradition or attending a sober New Year celebration. Also, find a supportive friend or family member to join you in being sober at an outing where alcohol or drugs could be present.

“Always better to not attend but we don’t want to be isolated either. So let’s plan something alternative and push our boundaries a little bit,” said Patterson.

“Building your own traditions, setting up a plan, and leaving if you get uncomfortable certainly is a big one,” said Turcsak.

Additional advice for those drinking be mindful of those friends and family members who aren’t drinking and not to make them feel pressured. Avoid offering them drinks.... or join in and choose to be sober this New Year’s Eve.

