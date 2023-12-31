Advertise With Us

‘I had been praying for so long’: 4-year-old dies one day after heart transplant

A 4-year-old's long hard-fought journey to receive a heart transplant ended in tragedy the day after his surgery.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 4-year-old’s long hard-fought journey to receive a heart transplant ended in tragedy the day after his surgery.

“It’s like a hole and I don’t know if it’ll ever be filled,” said Jasmine Jimenez.

Jimenez said her 4-year-old son Karter was a sweet and happy kid who loved movies and music.

“‘Princess and the Frog,’ Mama Odie, ‘Dig a Little Deeper.’ As soon as he’d hear the little drums, I mean you would get the biggest smile from him,” Jimenez said.

Karter was born a micro preemie and started his life with an uphill battle: He needed a new heart. That never took away Jimenez’s faith and hope that one day a heart transplant would come.

“The words cannot…there’s no words to describe having a possibility, having hope, my son thriving. I had been praying for so long,” Jimenez said.

Initially, Karter was denied being placed on a transplant list back in August due to all of his other severe illnesses, but Jimenez and her family kept their perseverance and faith.

A month later, Karter was put at the top of a transplant list.

“He had said the words that I had been looking for and just waiting to hear: ‘Karter has a match.’ And I didn’t…I thought I was dreaming,” Jimenez said.

Several weeks ago, in late November, Karter celebrated his fourth birthday in his hospital room with family and hospital staff.

Around Christmas, Karter successfully received a donor heart.

However, the excitement did not last long.

One day after the surgery, Karter started having serious complications from the procedure.

“I just told him, I said, ‘Mama’s here. I’m always here.’ But that was the last time I actually seen my son being my son,” Jimenez said.

Karter did not make it.

Jimenez is still struggling with the hardest decision she’s ever had to make: taking her child off of life support and ending his suffering.

“Four years. Four years I got to be blessed with him,” Jimenez said. “Thankful, because he was sent to me for a reason.”

Due to Karter’s multiple diagnosed illnesses, he never qualified for life insurance.

Jimenez and her family have created a GoFundMe account to help with his funeral costs moving forward. Click here if you would like to donate.

Read next:
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
Families ring in the new year early
Mid Michigan Children's Museum hosts it's New Year's Countdown Blast
Community runs towards New Year’s resolutions
Runners prepare for 2024 at the New Year’s Resolution Race.
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Generic Red and Blue police Lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fight fire at the Onondaga Tavern
Crews battle large fire at Onondaga Tavern
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm

Latest News

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment Event Center held a New Year’s Eve bash to help ring in...
High Caliber Karting and Entertainment ring in the new year with evening bash
Auto industry experts say people might find the best deals on vehicles new and used during the...
The holidays could be the right time to buy a new car
High Caliber Karting and Entertainment ring in the new year with evening bash
Police arrest man for allegedly attacking people, breaking windows with machete in Kent County
2 injured after shooting in Michigan Walmart