Emergency crews battling fire at Onondaga Tavern

Emergency Crews are battling at fire at the Onondaga Tavern
Emergency Crews are battling at fire at the Onondaga Tavern(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews are battling a fire at the Onondaga Tavern in Onondaga.

Now, Bellevue Road and Oak Street are closed between Sherman and Onondaga Road.

The call came in just before 5:30 Sunday morning.

News 10 has a camera crew there right now.

We’re working to find out if anyone was hurt, as well as how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to WILX for more updates as they become available.

