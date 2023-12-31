Emergency crews battling fire at Onondaga Tavern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews are battling a fire at the Onondaga Tavern in Onondaga.

Now, Bellevue Road and Oak Street are closed between Sherman and Onondaga Road.

The call came in just before 5:30 Sunday morning.

News 10 has a camera crew there right now.

We’re working to find out if anyone was hurt, as well as how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to WILX for more updates as they become available.

