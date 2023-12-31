Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More wins, more excitement. Old and new fans from all over celebrate the Detroit Lions.

The historic win came on Christmas Eve, putting the Lions in the playoffs conversation as the number one seed.

“30 year wait over!” Marisa Tigney shared her excitement in a video she posted to her Facebook page as the Lions became the NFC North champions. She said her relationship with the sports team started when she was a child.

“My very first game that I saw was Thanksgiving years ago when I was about eight or nine years old.”

Tigney said her family had a Thanksgiving tradition—food, family, and football. She said, “Every year through the highs, through the lows, the Detroit Lions, that’s my squad.”

The last time the Lions won the NFC title was in 1993. Tigney said she was a sophomore in college. After Sunday’s big win, she said she was filled with tears of joy.

“I was so proud of this team; what Dan Campbell has done still gives me goosebumps to this moment that they had the resiliency. The fans, we’ve been waiting for this for so long.”

Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner said the team has a growing waitlist for the 2024 season and said demand has soared for tickets, averaging more than 65,000 fans per game. According to Sports Business Journal, Lion’s ticket prices have increased an average of 30%.

Local bars and other businesses said the excitement had made its way from Detroit to Lansing, bringing more business to the community.

Lansing’s One North Bar front house manager, Caleb VanZee, said, “We definitely get a lot more people in this year. And I even saw it last year toward the end when they made that stretch run right at the end of the season; people started getting excited. And then this year, even the first game with the Chiefs, we were packed. And, pretty much any home game, we get a good showing out here. It’s awesome.”

For Tigney, this Lions season is one she said she won’t forget. “One pride, baby! Kings of the north!”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.