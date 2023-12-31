Conor McGregor is expected to make his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler on June 29th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Conor McGregor’s social media accounts, he’s making his UFC return on June 29th at 185 against Michael Chandler. The return of the former double-belt champ has been long-awaited by UFC fans, and it appears there’s a targeted date.

McGregor had a long recovery from an injury he suffered on July 10, 2021, against Dustin Poirier at the end of round one of their fight. During the summer of 2023, McGregor and Chandler faced off as coaches of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. Now they’re going to be facing off at International Fight Week on June 29th in Las Vegas.

Chandler last fought and lost to Dustin Poirier as well on November 12, 2022, due to his submission in round three. This is a critical fight for both fighters and an interesting matchup to watch out for in the future of the UFC.

