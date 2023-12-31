Advertise With Us

Conor McGregor is expected to make his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler on June 29th

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021
FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.
FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Former champion McGregor’s return to action helped trigger a split between the league and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Conor McGregor’s social media accounts, he’s making his UFC return on June 29th at 185 against Michael Chandler. The return of the former double-belt champ has been long-awaited by UFC fans, and it appears there’s a targeted date.

McGregor had a long recovery from an injury he suffered on July 10, 2021, against Dustin Poirier at the end of round one of their fight. During the summer of 2023, McGregor and Chandler faced off as coaches of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. Now they’re going to be facing off at International Fight Week on June 29th in Las Vegas.

Chandler last fought and lost to Dustin Poirier as well on November 12, 2022, due to his submission in round three. This is a critical fight for both fighters and an interesting matchup to watch out for in the future of the UFC.

