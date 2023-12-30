Advertise With Us

Starting the new year with a fresh mind

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new year brings a sense of new beginnings.

It’s a time when many people reflect on their experiences and accomplishments throughout the past year. However, everyone’s experience is different, and this can create a mix of emotions.

Marianne Huff, president and CEO of the Mental Health Association of Michigan, said people spend a lot of time processing the past 12 months and seeing how they could have done things differently to prevent being stuck in the past and learn from their mistakes and experiences to move forward. To accomplish resolutions, she said, make goals attainable.

“Recognizing what we can control versus what we can’t control is one of the biggest indicators of mental health,” said Huff. “Because people who have struggled with their mental health tend to want to control many, many things they can’t control.”

To manage your mental health for 2024, Huff said meditation and mindfulness can help you live in the present. With the anticipation of the new year, it’s also important to remember to pause and give yourself rest. To limit negative thoughts, take a social media break.

