Advertise With Us

Police adding patrols ahead of New Years Eve celebrations

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez says it's important that anyone planning to drink on...
Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez says it's important that anyone planning to drink on New Year's Eve secure a ride home before they go out.(WILX Staff)
By Riley Connell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan might see extra law enforcement on patrol this weekend, as they hit the town to ring in the new year.

Another year comes to an end, and while everyone waits for the ball to drop, some might welcome 2024 with a few of their favorite drinks. The result is a busy weekend for local law enforcement.

Sgt. Scott Watson said Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on patrol through the night, keeping watch for drunk drivers, and other general disturbances that might come up on a holiday weekend.

“The biggest thing is alcohol related offenses,” he said. “Whether it’s drunk driving or domestic violence that stems from alcohol use.”

Although it’s a mistake that’s guaranteed to happen every year, Watson said the department urges everyone to stay off the roads after drinking. It could be the difference between life and death.

“Don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said. “Use ride sharing services, designated drivers, really prepare for the night when you go out.”

This year’s New Year’s Eve holiday lands on a Monday, opening the door for back-to-back bar nights, and high call volumes for Michigan State Police. Lt. Rene Gonzalez said it’s important for people to take weather into consideration when travelling to their celebration destinations.

“The roads are still going to be slick, so be careful out there,” he said. “There is probably going to be more traffic with us not having all the snow and ice on the road.”

When it comes to fireworks, Gonzalez said they’re legal to use on New Year’s Eve, but to avoid a potential fire or injury, it’s best to use caution. For people hosting parties at home, he recommends giving neighbors a heads up. But, wherever people choose to celebrate, Gonzalez said, don’t let it be behind bars.

“You don’t want to spend the weekend in jail, so we just ask that you make good decisions out there.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm
Driver dies after single-car crash in Jackson County
Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson
Watch the 2023 Great Lakes Invitational on Dec. 28-29 on WILX.
2023 Great Lakes Invitational
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

Light snow is coming to the area on Sunday.
Wintry weather returns to end the year
One dry day this weekend before more snow comes in on Sunday.
Some sunshine today but some snow is coming Sunday
Launch Trampoline Park in Lansing is holding a special event so kids can celebrate 2024.
Lansing businesses share their New Year’s Eve celebrations
Shaheen Chevrolet General Sales Manager Matt Platko says holidays usually bring purchase...
Holidays could be the right time to buy a new car
Starting the new year with a fresh mind