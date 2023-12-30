Police adding patrols ahead of New Years Eve celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan might see extra law enforcement on patrol this weekend, as they hit the town to ring in the new year.

Another year comes to an end, and while everyone waits for the ball to drop, some might welcome 2024 with a few of their favorite drinks. The result is a busy weekend for local law enforcement.

Sgt. Scott Watson said Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on patrol through the night, keeping watch for drunk drivers, and other general disturbances that might come up on a holiday weekend.

“The biggest thing is alcohol related offenses,” he said. “Whether it’s drunk driving or domestic violence that stems from alcohol use.”

Although it’s a mistake that’s guaranteed to happen every year, Watson said the department urges everyone to stay off the roads after drinking. It could be the difference between life and death.

“Don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said. “Use ride sharing services, designated drivers, really prepare for the night when you go out.”

This year’s New Year’s Eve holiday lands on a Monday, opening the door for back-to-back bar nights, and high call volumes for Michigan State Police. Lt. Rene Gonzalez said it’s important for people to take weather into consideration when travelling to their celebration destinations.

“The roads are still going to be slick, so be careful out there,” he said. “There is probably going to be more traffic with us not having all the snow and ice on the road.”

When it comes to fireworks, Gonzalez said they’re legal to use on New Year’s Eve, but to avoid a potential fire or injury, it’s best to use caution. For people hosting parties at home, he recommends giving neighbors a heads up. But, wherever people choose to celebrate, Gonzalez said, don’t let it be behind bars.

“You don’t want to spend the weekend in jail, so we just ask that you make good decisions out there.”

