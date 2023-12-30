Advertise With Us

Michigan State holds on to close out 2023 with an 87-75 win over Indiana State

Spartans win 87-75 to close out non-conference play
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The history between these two teams goes all the way back to the 1979 National Championship, and like that game, MSU was able to pull out the victory. Michigan State had a good test with the Sycamores, who were going into Saturday 11-1 to close out non-conference play.

Tyson Walker once again led the Spartans with 22 points. Senior forward Malik Hall had a massive game and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. A.J. Hoggard was a big contributor as well, with 17 points and four assists.

The Sycamores definitely seem like they’ll be serious contenders to win their conference this season, but Michigan State was able to outlast them.

The Spartans start back-up conference play next as they welcome Penn State to the Breslin Center on Jan. 4th.

