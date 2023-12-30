Holidays could be the right time to buy a new car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Auto industry experts say people might find the best deals on vehicles new and used during the holidays.

It’s been nothing but high interest rates, and even higher sticker prices, for the last several years, making the purchase of a new car feel nearly impossible. But starting the search for a new ride over a holiday weekend could mean opportunity for potential buyers, like Matt Orlando.

“Actually, we saw a commercial for the Trax, I think it was back in October, and saw the listing price for a brand-new SUV,” he said. “And it was not much more than a used.”

Orlando and his family drove off the lot in a brand-new car Friday, something that’s seemed more difficult to do after the COVID-19 pandemic put inventory in park at dealerships across the state. With a high demand, but low inventory, consumers saw price tags skyrocket on both new and pre-owned vehicles.

Shaheen Chevrolet General Sales Manager Matt Platko said he’s hoping 2024 brings better luck for buyers, but that holiday sales are a good place to start for anyone who’s in the market.

“Incentives are at an all-time high,” he said. “The manufacturer, in this case General Motors, caters and puts all its sales events around the holidays.”

Finance magazine Money reports that for the first time since April of 2021, the average discount on a new vehicle is more than $1,000. Platko said the driving force behind many of those deals are the dealership’s need to sell off old inventory, making room on the lot for the newest models. From rebates to special interest rates, even trade-in deals — he said there are a number of money-saving specials to look out for around a holiday.

“Typically, right now, with it being the year end, we see some of the strongest incentives, as well as the best availability of inventory the dealership has had within the last few years,” he said.

It’s a chance to find a new ride, without breaking the bank, but before someone makes any big car purchase, Orlando has some advice.

“Do your research, check Kelly Blue Book. That’s the best advice I can give.”

