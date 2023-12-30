First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area of low pressure will pass over lower Michigan this last day of 2023. Plan on light snow at times today into tonight. Little, if any snow accumulation is expected today. We may even have some patchy drizzle mixed in with the snowflakes today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s. If you are going to be out for New Years Eve plan on light snow or flurries at times. With temperatures dropping back to the upper 20s tonight watch out for a few widely scattered slick spots on the roads.

We start 2024 Monday with clouds, but should get back into mostly sunny skies by late morning. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with highs near 40º. The chance of light snow returns for Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs in the low 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 31, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 70° 1875

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1976

Jackson Record High: 59º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1963

