Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Light snow at times today and tonight
First Alert Weather Sunday morning webcast for 12/31/23
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area of low pressure will pass over lower Michigan this last day of 2023. Plan on light snow at times today into tonight. Little, if any snow accumulation is expected today. We may even have some patchy drizzle mixed in with the snowflakes today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s. If you are going to be out for New Years Eve plan on light snow or flurries at times. With temperatures dropping back to the upper 20s tonight watch out for a few widely scattered slick spots on the roads.

We start 2024 Monday with clouds, but should get back into mostly sunny skies by late morning. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with highs near 40º. The chance of light snow returns for Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs in the low 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 31, 2023

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 20º
  • Lansing Record High: 70° 1875
  • Lansing Record Low: -15° 1976
  • Jackson Record High: 59º 2004
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 1963

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm
Driver dies after single-car crash in Jackson County
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack

Latest News

First Alert Weather Sunday morning webcast for 12/31/23
Light Snow To End 2023
Light snow is coming to the area on Sunday.
Wintry weather returns to end the year
One dry day this weekend before more snow comes in on Sunday.
Some sunshine today but some snow is coming Sunday
Friday will be the last day with gloomy weather and we should see some nicer weather to start...
One more day of gloomy weather