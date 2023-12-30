Advertise With Us

Detroit travels to Dallas for a major challenge

Detroit looks to battle for the No. 2 seed in the NFC
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) carries on a touchdown reception as Carolina Panthers...
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) carries on a touchdown reception as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Dallas, Texas (WILX) - The Lions have already locked up the NFC North for the first time since 1993, and Dallas has already locked in a playoff berth of their own. The goal for each of these teams is to improve their position in the playoffs.

Detroit wants the opportunity to earn the two-seed NFC, but would, worse case scenario, end up as the three-seed. If they want the highest possible seed, then they need to win Saturday night. If the Lions beat both Dallas and Minnesota to close out the season, then they will be for sure the two seeds with an opportunity to get the one seed and a bye, but they would need help.

Dallas, on the other hand, is looking to try and clinch their division, but after dropping two in a row, they need to get back on track against Detroit. The Cowboys are a very good team at home, and it will be difficult for Detroit to get the win on the road.

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30

How to watch TV: ABC or ESPN Online stream: WatchESPN

Betting odds Spread: Dallas Cowboys -5.5, Total: 53.5, Moneyline: Lions +190, Cowboys -230

