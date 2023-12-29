Advertise With Us

Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman got herself her own Christmas bonus thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Kayla Murray won $125,000 while playing in the Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Cash 20X Game.

Murray said she won while she was taking her sister to a Christmas party.

According to Murray, her sister needed to get some things for the party, so they stopped at a Food Lion on North Main Street in the Pearisburg area.

Murray purchased and scratched the ticket while at the store that revealed the game’s top prize.

“I dropped the ticket!” Murray shared with lottery officials.

Murray said she intends to pay bills with her winnings while possibly taking a cruise.

The Holiday Cash 20X game features prizes ranging from $5 up to $125,000.

Lottery officials said the chances of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 342,720.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson
Driver dies after single-car crash in Jackson County
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21
Police investigating suspicious situation at Blackman Township McDonald’s

Latest News

Launch Trampoline Park in Lansing is holding a special event so kids can celebrate 2024.
Lansing businesses share their New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local refugee resettlement agencies anticipate rise in refugees in the coming years
Michigan Secretary of State discusses state’s upcoming election
Every year, thousands of refugees are fleeing war, persecution, and violence. Many of them...
Local refugee resettlement agencies anticipate rise in refugees in the coming years
No evidence was found in who leaked Brenda Tracy’s name during an investigation into former...
No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm