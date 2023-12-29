Wellness Watch: Understanding Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before we head into 2024, the Digestive Health Institute stopped by Studio 10 for a Wellness Watch covering a topic that impacts many Americans: IBD.

They explained that Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term for two conditions: Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis. These diseases are characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Both Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Crohn’s Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis share many of the same symptoms and Long-Term Inflammation. These autoimmune disorders differ primarily in how your digestive tract is affected. Crohn’s Disease can affect any part of the GI tract, but most often, it affects portions of the small intestine. The damaged areas appear in patches, and the inflammation may reach through multiple layers of tissue.

Ulcerative Colitis tends to occur from the large intestine to the end of the digestive tract, and the damaged areas are continuous, not patchy like with Crohn’s Disease. With Ulcerative Colitis, the inflammation presents only in the innermost layer of tissues and doesn’t spread as deeply as with Crohn’s Disease

They shared that there are alarm symptoms for Digestive diseases on health watch.

When it comes to IBD, there is a lot of overlap with IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. In fact, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, left unchecked, can lead to IBD. Common Alarm Symptoms include: • Gas • Bloating • Trouble Sleeping • Constipation • Abdominal Pain • Diarrhea • Cramping Fatigue • Fever • Blood in Stool • Anemia • Weight Loss The main difference between IBS and IBD is that with IBS, there isn’t a visible change in your GI tract’s tissue, as with IBD, you can see inflammation with a scope that can get progressively worse.

While there is no cure for IBD, there is a lot that we can do to treat symptoms and help minimize inflammation. IBD patients can experience flare-ups from environmental factors like diet or stress; with treatment, we can reduce the number and longevity of these flares. Patients can even experience remission with treatment, which is our ultimate goal.

For more information: https://michigangastro.com/

