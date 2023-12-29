Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: One more day of gloomy weather

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We round out the last week of 2023 with another day of gloomy weather. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at your forecast for the last few days of the year.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 29, 2023

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 20º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1889, 1984
  • Lansing Record Low: -15° 1880
  • Jackson Record High: 62º 1984
  • Jackson Record Low: -5º 1976

