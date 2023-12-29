JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - New efforts to revitalize the city of Jackson put a quarter of a million dollars into the pockets of small business owners.

The financial boost comes from an entrepreneurial grant program, jumpstarted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor Improvement Authority, commonly known as the MLKCIA. The city-run board has spent the last several years working to breathe new life into Jackson’s south side neighborhood.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the MLKCIA’s final meeting of the year, members handed out individual checks for $50,000 to five local businesses, owned and operated on the south side. Out of more than 40 applications for funding, the MLKCIA grant subcommittee chose to award Pryor’s BBQ House, M-Power Fitness, Mikey’s Barber Shop, Hampton’s Place and Jack’s Take Out.

“Today is a day of celebration. If you think about, here it is, we’re giving out a quarter of a million dollars,” said MLKCIA Chair Anthony Parker. “This is something that started just as an idea of trying to revitalize the south side of Jackson.”

For Pryor’s BBQ House owner Lawrence Pryor, a check for $50,000 means finally replacing a costly heating and cooling system.

“Over the last three years, we’ve put probably $15,000 just into maintenance,” he said. “We can replace them, and we don’t have to worry about air conditioning. We don’t have to worry about heat. This is just unbelievable.”

The $250,000 awarded Thursday comes after months of planning by the MLKCIA and its grant partners. It’s the next step in their plan to re-develop the south side, a neighborhood that MLKCIA members said has been neglected for decades. But Community Foundation Executive Director Monica Moser said that’s about to change.

“So that’s the thing that will make the biggest difference, is that it’s not just the dollars from the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority, but also other kinds of public and private investments that can bring the south side back to its glory from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s,” Moser said.

Businesses like Pryor’s and his fellow grant awardees have served people on the city’s south side for years. Although they’ve seen growth, they said there’s always room for more help. That’s why Pryor says the work being done by the MLKCIA is more than just an investment in the south side economy; it’s an investment in community.

“To see them grow, to see us grow, we’re united,” he said.

The MLKCIA said this is only the first round of funding for businesses on the south side. Before concluding its December meeting, members voted unanimously to open applications for a second grant in February.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.