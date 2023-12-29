Advertise With Us

Schools Rule: Grand Ledge principal raises money for Special Olympics

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A bet between a principal and his high school students helped raise money for the Special Olympics.

It also had the Grand Ledge High School principal jumping into a frozen pond in a silly costume. Ken Wright said before taking the plunge, he went around to different classrooms quoting some of his favorite lines from the movie “Elf.”

The school had a goal of raising around $500 for Special Olympics, and Wright said they almost doubled that.

He said the money was just part of what they were trying to do, as the silly display also helped raise awareness of the inclusive event.

“There was a polar plunge that was held at Everett High School, and we were able to raise some money here,” said Grand Ledge High School Principal Ken Wright, “I had an incentive that if we raised enough money, that I would dress up as Buddy the Elf and I would jump into the freezing cold water in that outfit.”

If people would like to donate to the Special Olympics or sign up as a volunteer, they can go to their website for additional information.

