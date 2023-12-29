Okemos, East Lansing ranked among top 20 best Michigan school districts
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Mid-Michigan Schools made it to the top 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche.
The website ranked 580 schools on their list and two schools in the Mid-Michigan area made it in their top 20.
Okemos School District made it to number four, while East Lansing High School made it to number 19.
The top 20 can be viewed below:
- 20 - East Grand Rapids Public Schools
- 19 - East Lansing School District
- 18 - Washtenaw Independent School District
- 17 - West Bloomfield School District
- 16 - Forest Hills Public Schools
- 15 - St. Joseph Public Schools
- 14 - Sanilac Independent School District
- 13 - Copper Country Independent School District
- 12 - Grosse Pointe Public School System
- 11 - Rochester Community School District
- 10 - Ann Arbor Public Schools
- 9 - Birmingham Public Schools
- 8 - St. Joseph County Intermediate School District
- 7 - Van Buren Independent School District
- 6 - Oakland Schools
- 5 - Bloomfield Hills Schools
- 4 - Okemos Public Schools
- 3 - Northville Public Schools
- 2 - Troy School District
- 1 - Novi Community School District
People can view the full Niche list on their website.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.