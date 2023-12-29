Okemos, East Lansing ranked among top 20 best Michigan school districts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Mid-Michigan Schools made it to the top 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche.

The website ranked 580 schools on their list and two schools in the Mid-Michigan area made it in their top 20.

Okemos School District made it to number four, while East Lansing High School made it to number 19.

The top 20 can be viewed below:

20 - East Grand Rapids Public Schools

19 - East Lansing School District

18 - Washtenaw Independent School District

17 - West Bloomfield School District

16 - Forest Hills Public Schools

15 - St. Joseph Public Schools

14 - Sanilac Independent School District

13 - Copper Country Independent School District

12 - Grosse Pointe Public School System

11 - Rochester Community School District

10 - Ann Arbor Public Schools

9 - Birmingham Public Schools

8 - St. Joseph County Intermediate School District

7 - Van Buren Independent School District

6 - Oakland Schools

5 - Bloomfield Hills Schools

4 - Okemos Public Schools

3 - Northville Public Schools

2 - Troy School District

1 - Novi Community School District

People can view the full Niche list on their website.

