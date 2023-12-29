Advertise With Us

Okemos, East Lansing ranked among top 20 best Michigan school districts

(Live 5/File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Mid-Michigan Schools made it to the top 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche.

The website ranked 580 schools on their list and two schools in the Mid-Michigan area made it in their top 20.

Okemos School District made it to number four, while East Lansing High School made it to number 19.

The top 20 can be viewed below:

  • 20 - East Grand Rapids Public Schools
  • 19 - East Lansing School District
  • 18 - Washtenaw Independent School District
  • 17 - West Bloomfield School District
  • 16 - Forest Hills Public Schools
  • 15 - St. Joseph Public Schools
  • 14 - Sanilac Independent School District
  • 13 - Copper Country Independent School District
  • 12 - Grosse Pointe Public School System
  • 11 - Rochester Community School District
  • 10 - Ann Arbor Public Schools
  • 9 - Birmingham Public Schools
  • 8 - St. Joseph County Intermediate School District
  • 7 - Van Buren Independent School District
  • 6 - Oakland Schools
  • 5 - Bloomfield Hills Schools
  • 4 - Okemos Public Schools
  • 3 - Northville Public Schools
  • 2 - Troy School District
  • 1 - Novi Community School District

People can view the full Niche list on their website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Police investigating suspicious situation at Blackman Township McDonald’s
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

Launch Trampoline Park in Lansing is holding a special event so kids can celebrate 2024.
Lansing businesses share their New Year’s Eve celebrations
Ellison Brewery and Event Space closing REO Town location permanently
No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm
Alleged retail fraud in St. Johns leads to multi-county police chase