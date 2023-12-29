No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No evidence was found in who leaked Brenda Tracy’s name during an investigation into former head coach Mel Tucker.

This comes from the law firm Jones Day, who was hired by Michigan State University (MSU) to investigate allegations of confidential information being inappropriately disclosed during a relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

The firm was contacted on Sept. 12 to investigate who leaked Brenda Tracy’s name to the media.

The report from Jones Day said, “In sum, investigators, utilizing a preponderance of the evidence standard, have been unable to identify any Trustee, administrator, or employee of MSU who made an unauthorized disclosure of confidential information that led to the media’s awareness of the OIE Investigation or the complainant’s identity.”

Brenda Tracy’s attorney said in a statement on Sept. 12 that Tracy wanted to remain anonymous but was forced to go to USA Today when her identity was leaked.

Tracy said on social media in September, “I voluntarily shared documents with USA Today so that my story could be written and published after the conclusion of the school process, but also just in case my name leaked – which it did.”

A full copy of the report can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.