MSU’s Isaac Howard wins the shootout for Team USA in the World Juniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was Isaac Howard who got Team USA rolling in their game against Czechia. Nazar found Howard for the 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

Just a solid play by Nazar and Howard 👏 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/DTO6NcPfx4 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 29, 2023

Ultimately, at the end of regulation, the two teams were tied at three goals apiece. It remained that way through regulation. Then, in the shootout, with a chance to seal the deal, Howard wins it in the seventh try of the shootout to give Team USA the 4-3 victory.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.