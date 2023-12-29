Advertise With Us

MSU’s Isaac Howard wins the shootout for Team USA in the World Juniors

USA wins over CZE 4-3 in shootouts
5th UMD first-round pick
5th UMD first-round pick
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was Isaac Howard who got Team USA rolling in their game against Czechia. Nazar found Howard for the 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

Ultimately, at the end of regulation, the two teams were tied at three goals apiece. It remained that way through regulation. Then, in the shootout, with a chance to seal the deal, Howard wins it in the seventh try of the shootout to give Team USA the 4-3 victory.

