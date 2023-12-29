MSU’s Isaac Howard wins the shootout for Team USA in the World Juniors
USA wins over CZE 4-3 in shootouts
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was Isaac Howard who got Team USA rolling in their game against Czechia. Nazar found Howard for the 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
Just a solid play by Nazar and Howard 👏 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/DTO6NcPfx4— USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 29, 2023
Ultimately, at the end of regulation, the two teams were tied at three goals apiece. It remained that way through regulation. Then, in the shootout, with a chance to seal the deal, Howard wins it in the seventh try of the shootout to give Team USA the 4-3 victory.
Isaac Howard (TBL) called game! @MSU_Hockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/1ostrBk55v— Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) December 29, 2023
