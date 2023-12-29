Michigan Secretary of State discusses state’s upcoming election

(CNN) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson hopes the U.S. Supreme Court rules soon on whether former president Donald Trump is eligible to run again in light of the 14th amendment insurrection clause.

Earlier in the week, Michigan’s Supreme Court rejected a case that would have removed Trump from the ballot. It came after Colorado and Maine removed Trump form their ballots. Benson said a decision from the nation’s highest court will make it clear for all voters.

“When we’re administering elections, we need to provide clarity to the people who are participating in them the voters as well as the political parties and election administrators,” said Benson. “The sooner the U.S. Supreme Court provides that interpretation of what was an Insurrection, what is aided and abetted, do the facts as they stand here meet any standard the Constitution would require that type of clarity of all these ambiguities and unresolved issues can only come from one court.”

Michigan’s presidential primary election is set for Feb. 27.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.