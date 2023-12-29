Local refugee resettlement agencies anticipate rise in refugees in the coming years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, thousands of refugees are fleeing war, persecution, and violence. Many of them landed in the mitten state.

“When they come into our country, all of a sudden, they are looking for peace and opportunity and the ability to be a part of a thriving community,” said Kelli Dobner.

Kelli Dobner works at Samaritas, a non-profit helping refugees resettle. She said they’re expecting at least 3,000 refugees in 2024—a steady increase over the last several years.

“We are only seeing our federal partners asking us well, how many more can you commit to?” said Dobner. “How many more can you settle and Samaritas is up for that challenge? We always will be. We’re talking about humans.”

The CEO of St. Vincent Catholic Charities, Joe Garcia, also expects an increase in refugees and asylum seekers.

“Last year, we settled 350 individuals and our community, which in itself is a heavy lift,” said Garcia. “We’ve been asked for 2024 to bump it up to 500. It’s not just our collective team on the St. Vincent Catholic charities campus. We have many partners throughout the community that help make this happen.”

Dobner said there is a need for more affordable housing as there wasn’t enough during the Afghan refugee crisis.

“We had hundreds and hundreds of people coming to our care within a matter of weeks, and so we have partnered with hotels to be able to house people immediately,” said Dobner.

Lansing is home to more than 10,000 refugees. That’s why Garcia said it’s important for people to know their community.

“We are talking about individuals that contribute to our community,” said Garcia. “They’re employed here. They spend their dollars here. They are growing our opportunity to attract other business here with their involvement.”

According to the Migration Policy Institute, more refugees arrived in the United States in the first eight months of 2023 than in any year since 2017.

