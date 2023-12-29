Advertise With Us

Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub wins Salvation Army ‘Battle of the Restaurants’

The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations, but none more than the Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub in Harvey.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army pitted Marquette County restaurants against each other in a friendly competition to see which could earn the most money.

The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations but none more than the Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub in Harvey.

Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub earned a combined total of $1,154.83. The next closest earner was Little Caesar’s in Ishpeming, with a total of $138.84.

Scott Arbour, Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub president, said his restaurant reached out to regulars and their social media followers for donations.

“It was more or less just raising awareness and letting people know what was happening,” said Arbour. “That not only would they be helping less fortunate people, but they would also be supporting our restaurant and showing the generosity of the Harvey area.”

Participating restaurants included Little Caesars, Vango’s, Campfire Coffee, the Crossroads, Third Coast Pizzeria, Donckers and the Delft Bistro.

