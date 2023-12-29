Advertise With Us

Jackson County Animal Shelter urges families to give adopted pet time to adjust

(Klapp, Caroline | WFIE)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of families welcomed new pets into their homes this holiday season. By now, some are having second thoughts about the decision, but the Jackson County Animal Shelter wants families to remember the “3-3-3″ rule.

Pets take three days to decompress—they may be too scared to shine during this time. It may take three weeks to learn the family’s routine. Their personality may come out as they get more comfortable. It may take three months for them to feel at home—they are building trust.

Patience is key. Senior Animal Control Officer Shawn Lutz said every animal is different.

“It’s really like having a three or four-year-old child that’s never going to grow up. You got to feed them; you have to bathe them. They can’t tell you when they’re sick. You got to really be on cue with how they’re feeling and how they’re acting to make sure that they’re thriving in the home and really being the best pet, and you’re the best pet owner,” said Lutz.

There are plenty of pets to adopt at the Jackson County Animal Shelter or at a nearby shelter.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.
Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs
It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients.
Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree
The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and...
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid