Jackson County Animal Shelter urges families to give adopted pet time to adjust

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of families welcomed new pets into their homes this holiday season. By now, some are having second thoughts about the decision, but the Jackson County Animal Shelter wants families to remember the “3-3-3″ rule.

Pets take three days to decompress—they may be too scared to shine during this time. It may take three weeks to learn the family’s routine. Their personality may come out as they get more comfortable. It may take three months for them to feel at home—they are building trust.

Patience is key. Senior Animal Control Officer Shawn Lutz said every animal is different.

“It’s really like having a three or four-year-old child that’s never going to grow up. You got to feed them; you have to bathe them. They can’t tell you when they’re sick. You got to really be on cue with how they’re feeling and how they’re acting to make sure that they’re thriving in the home and really being the best pet, and you’re the best pet owner,” said Lutz.

There are plenty of pets to adopt at the Jackson County Animal Shelter or at a nearby shelter.

