Part of I-96 closed after car crash in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 after Saginaw Highway is closed due to a car crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

On Friday, at 7:47 a.m. MDOT said on ‘X’ that the whole freeway of WB I-96 after Saginaw Highway (M-43) at Exit 93 is closed due to a car crash. This is in Delta Township.

WB I-96 after M-43 (Saginaw Hwy) Exit 93

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Eaton County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) December 29, 2023

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or affected.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

