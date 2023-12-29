Advertise With Us

Part of I-96 closed after car crash in Delta Township

(KTTC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 after Saginaw Highway is closed due to a car crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

On Friday, at 7:47 a.m. MDOT said on ‘X’ that the whole freeway of WB I-96 after Saginaw Highway (M-43) at Exit 93 is closed due to a car crash. This is in Delta Township.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or affected.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

