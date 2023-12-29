Part of I-96 closed after car crash in Delta Township
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 after Saginaw Highway is closed due to a car crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
On Friday, at 7:47 a.m. MDOT said on ‘X’ that the whole freeway of WB I-96 after Saginaw Highway (M-43) at Exit 93 is closed due to a car crash. This is in Delta Township.
WB I-96 after M-43 (Saginaw Hwy) Exit 93— MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) December 29, 2023
Freeway Closed
Due to a Crash
Eaton County
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or affected.
News 10 will update this story when we find more information.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.