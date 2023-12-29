Advertise With Us

Ellison Brewery and Event Space closing REO Town location permanently

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ellison Brewery and Event Space announced Friday morning that they are closing their doors in REO Town for good.

According to the business’s Facebook post, they decided to close the REO Town location permanently after extensively analyzing 2023 sales, expenses, lease renewal, and 2024 economic trends. They found they could not make the numbers work to make the location profitable.

“All our employees have been offered jobs in production or at the East Lansing taproom as we feel we have a great team and we want to retain them,” said Ellison Brewery and Event Space on Facebook.

Saturday, Dec. 30, is the last day the REO Town location will be open for business.

The business said they will focus on the East Lansing location by producing new products and making small renovations to make their outdoor patio a green space that is more friendly in the warmer months.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Police investigating suspicious situation at Blackman Township McDonald’s
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

Launch Trampoline Park in Lansing is holding a special event so kids can celebrate 2024.
Lansing businesses share their New Year’s Eve celebrations
Driver dies after single-car crash in Jackson County
Okemos, East Lansing ranked among top 20 best Michigan school districts
No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm