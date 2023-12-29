Ellison Brewery and Event Space closing REO Town location permanently

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ellison Brewery and Event Space announced Friday morning that they are closing their doors in REO Town for good.

According to the business’s Facebook post, they decided to close the REO Town location permanently after extensively analyzing 2023 sales, expenses, lease renewal, and 2024 economic trends. They found they could not make the numbers work to make the location profitable.

“All our employees have been offered jobs in production or at the East Lansing taproom as we feel we have a great team and we want to retain them,” said Ellison Brewery and Event Space on Facebook.

Saturday, Dec. 30, is the last day the REO Town location will be open for business.

The business said they will focus on the East Lansing location by producing new products and making small renovations to make their outdoor patio a green space that is more friendly in the warmer months.

