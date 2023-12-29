Advertise With Us

Charles Brantley withdraws his name again from the transfer portal

Just two days after he joined teammates Coleman and Thorne in entering the transfer portal,
Just two days after he joined teammates Coleman and Thorne in entering the transfer portal, and one day after announcing he had received an offer from the University of Oklahoma, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name, appearing to plan on staying in East Lansing.(WILX)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is the second time in 2023 that MSU junior cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. During the spring, Brantley put his name into the portal and then, less than 48 hours later, withdrew his name.

Brantley has had 76 tackles and 11 pass break-ups in 22 career games over 15 starts for Michigan State. The biggest play that Brantley is known for was his interception off of Cade McNamara to seal the MSU victory over Michigan in 2021.

Brantley is the eighth player to return to Michigan State who originally entered the transfer portal when Jonathan Smith was hired. Since Brantley only played in the first three games of the year and missed the rest of the season due to injury, he can take a redshirt season.

Brantley has two more years of eligibility remaining going into next season for Michigan State.

Michigan Natives Propel MSU Into GLI Final
