Charles Brantley withdraws his name again from the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is the second time in 2023 that MSU junior cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. During the spring, Brantley put his name into the portal and then, less than 48 hours later, withdrew his name.

Brantley has had 76 tackles and 11 pass break-ups in 22 career games over 15 starts for Michigan State. The biggest play that Brantley is known for was his interception off of Cade McNamara to seal the MSU victory over Michigan in 2021.

Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and is returning to MSU!



More of this coming soon?👇 pic.twitter.com/a762YqHRJm — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) December 29, 2023

Brantley is the eighth player to return to Michigan State who originally entered the transfer portal when Jonathan Smith was hired. Since Brantley only played in the first three games of the year and missed the rest of the season due to injury, he can take a redshirt season.

Brantley has two more years of eligibility remaining going into next season for Michigan State.

