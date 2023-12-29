Advertise With Us

Car crash shuts down Jackson County road for hours

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police investigated a crash near the intersection of Springbrook Road and Crispell Road in Jackson County.

The incident happened in Liberty Township. The road was closed for hours late Thursday night and into Friday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Liberty Township Fire Department, responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

News 10 crew were on the scene and saw a vehicle off the roadway that had extensive damage.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash as of Friday morning, News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

