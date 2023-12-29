Bath Township crews put out fire in garbage truck

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trash in a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning in Bath Township and was quickly put out.

Just before noon on Dec. 29, Bath Township Fire Department crews responded to State Road near Upton Road after a Waste Management driver reported the trash in his truck caught fire. Crews quickly put out the fire with their bumper hose line—what they call their “trash line.”

Officials could not find a specific cause, but they urge residents to be mindful of the materials they dispose of, as improper disposal can cause significant fire damage.

The fire department said Waste Management will return later on Friday to clean up the trash and transport it to the landfill.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.