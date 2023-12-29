Alleged retail fraud in St. Johns leads to multi-county police chase

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A retail fraud complaint at a Walmart in St. Johns led to cross county police chase Tuesday night.

On Dec. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a retail fraud complaint at Walmart in St Johns. The store reported the suspect left the store in a black Jeep Wrangler after allegedly committing fraud.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, they called for the St. Johns Police Department to help find the suspect and the car they drove off in. One officer from the St. Jons Police Department found the Wrangler driving through St. Johns and attempted to pull them over.

The suspect then drove off from the officer and fled St. Johns.

To get away from police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect drove off the road and through a field. The suspect then crashed into a drainage ditch which disabled the Jeep. In the same area, two teenagers hunting at that time had a truck parked nearby. The suspect, after crashing the Jeep, traveled over to the two teens’ truck and stole it. The suspect drove northbound and left Clinton County.

The Jeep that was damaged originally had been stolen from a store in Montcalm County, according to investigators. From information on prior incidents, officials found a possible address of the suspect.

Michigan State Police (MSP) from Mt. Pleasant went to the address in Mecosta County and found the missing truck from the two teens.

The suspect, who was at the address, fled the scene in the stolen truck. This led to another police chase that ended in the suspect being arrested.

Officials found the suspect was a felon out on parole and was released in October of 2023. The suspect was put behind bars at the Mecosta County Jail.

They are a felon who has an extensive history of multiple felonies, involving multiple violent offenses.

Clinton County officials said the incident spanned over four counties and involved multiple agencies.

