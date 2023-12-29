Advertise With Us

AG Nessel asks Supreme Court to uphold federal ban on bump stocks

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with 22 other attorney generals, are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a federal ban on bump stocks.

Bump stocks are used to convert semi-automatic guns into illegal automatic weapons.

The ban on bump stocks took effect in 2019 but had faced multiple court challenges. The attorney general said the ban aligns with police prohibiting automatic weapons. They argue overturning it would pose a threat to public safety and the safety of law enforcement officers.

Federal law has strictly regulated fully automatic, military-grade weapons since 1934 and, since 1986, banned civilian ownership of new automatic weapons.

