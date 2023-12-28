Where to celebrate the new year in Mid-Michigan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the new year.
Take a look at events happening in Mid-Michigan on New Year’s Eve:
Greater Lansing
- Trinity Church in Lansing is hosting its One Gathering and ringing the Noon Year starting at 10 a.m.
- Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale in Lansing is hosting its Super Fancy New Year’s Eve: Dining Through the Decades starting at 7 p.m.
- Nuthouse Sports Grill in Downtown Lansing is hosting a New Year party featuring The Corzo Effect starting at 9 p.m.
- The Lansing Shuffle is hosting Future Funk & Conic Souls: NYE celebration starting at 8:30 p.m.
- A “Geezer’s” New Year’s Eve celebration will be held at the Peanut Barrel in East Lansing starting at 4 p.m.
Jackson County
- Sandhill Crane Vineyards is celebrating its annual New Year’s Eve Sangria Bar starting at 12 p.m.
- Veritas is hosting a Caribbean-inspired New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 p.m. in Jackson
- Infinite Light Center & Sound Sanctuary is hosting a New Year’s Eve Ecstatic Dance Sound Journey & Cacao Ceremony starting at 8 p.m. According to the community center, this will be a sober environment.
Are you hosting a New Year’s Eve event that’s open to the public? Let us know by emailing Newstips@wilx.com
