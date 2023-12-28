Advertise With Us

WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.
Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs
The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and...
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid
It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients.
Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree