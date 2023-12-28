Advertise With Us

Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing Wednesday night

By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenage girl in Lansing was stabbed Wednesday night, just before 10:00 p.m., Lansing police told News 10.

At around 10:09 p.m., Lansing Police Department officers were sent to the 900 block of West Saginaw. There, officers discovered a girl in her teens with a stab wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect is not in custody. Police believe the perpetrator and victim knew each other.

