Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan will hear from the doctor and the patient who is the first in Michigan to use a new groundbreaking medical device.

It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients to treat abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrest. Sparrow is the first hospital in Michigan to use this device. It treats abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrests.

Sparrow said the device is different from other defibrillators on the market because it can be implanted outside the heart and veins, making it safer for patients.

The unveiling will take place on Thursday morning, Dec. 28.

