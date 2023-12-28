Sparrow Hospital first in Michigan to use new device to help those with heart failure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital is using a new device to help patients with heart failure. The technology is unlike anything else on the market.

The device is so small, it can fit in your hand. It’s implanted right beneath the breastbone on the outside of the heart and veins, making it an easier form of treatment. It then delivers timely electric shocks to treat abnormal heart rhythms and sudden heart attacks.

Dr. Ali Sheikh implanted the first device earlier in December. He said every patient has a different reaction to the new procedure.

“The fact that this is something that just came out and they might be one of the first ones in Michigan or the United States, their reaction is split. Some are really excited to be a part of the history-making, and others may be a little nervous about it,” said Dr. Sheikh.

Dr. Sheikh said technology in the medical world is ever-evolving. Sparrow is the first hospital in Michigan to implant this life-saving device.

