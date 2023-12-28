Preview of Michigan State's matchup against Ferris State in the GLI on WILX

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will participate in the 57th annual Great Lakes Invitational this week, and is in search of its 13th all-time title. This will be MSU’s 47th tournament after becoming a mainstay in 1979.

MSU is 49-41-4 all-time in the GLI, which includes 12 titles (its most recent in 2009). MSU and Michigan Tech are tied for second-most GLI victories all-time, with Michigan (59) holding the record. MSU takes on Ferris State in the semifinals on Thursday, the second straight season the Spartans and Bulldogs meet in the first round.

•MSU has scored 76 goals, the second-most of any team in the country behind Denver (94). Its 4.22 goals per game is first in the Big Ten and third nationally; the Spartans also lead the league and rank second nationally in assists (138) and points (214). MSU leads the B1G and ranks in a tie for second nationally in shorthanded goals (5).

•Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell (Traverse City) are tied for third on the team in goals (7), and Dorwart is tied for third with fellow centerman Red Savage in points (18). The sophomore also is tied for second among Spartans in power play points (1-4-5). Savage owns a 6-12-18 scoring line, ranks third on the team in assists (tied for sixth in the B1G) and points, (T-eighth, B1G). He leads all forwards with a +13 (T-sixth, B1G).

•Joey Larson (Brighton) sits atop the points chart with a 9-11-20 scoring line and owns the team lead in goals (T-5th, B1G), is tied for fourth in the B1G in points, and is tied for second in the league in power play goals (4). He leads the Spartans in power play points (4-2-6).

•Senior captain Nash Nienhuis is paired with Artyom Levshunov on the blueline, and the duo are the only two defensemen among the double-digit point scorers on MSU’s roster. Nienhuis (+12) owns a career-best six goals and his 14 points is rapidly approaching his career-best 19 he had as a junior. Levshunov averages a point per game, and owns a 5-13-18 scoring line. He is a team-best +16, which ranks second with 12 blocked shots. • Luca Di Pasquo (Livonia) will likely draw both starts of the Great Lakes Invitational with the absence of Trey Augustine for World Juniors. DiPasquo has appeared in two games this season and earned the win in his first collegiate start, making 30 stops in a 4-3 win over Canisius. He owns an .896 save percentage and 3.04 GAA. Di Pasquo made his collegiate debut in the first game at Air Force in relief of Augustine, and made 13 saves and allowed two goals over the final two periods.

BONUS: MSU boasts nine Michigan natives, and five will be making their GLI debut (Owen Baker, Luca Di Pasquo, Griffin Jurecki, Joey Larson, Reed Lebster.) Sophomore centerman Tiernan Shoudy will face off against his twin brother, Travis (Ferris State) for the second straight GLI.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.