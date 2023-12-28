Police investigating suspicious situation at Blackman Township Mcdonalds

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police were on the search for 6 possible teenagers who were acting suspiciously at a McDonalds in Blackman Township just after midnight.

At 12:14 a.m. the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were called out to the Page Avenue McDonalds for what they said was a suspicious situation. Police were told that 6 possible teenagers went to the McDonalds on bikes and mopeds.

Several of them went to the locked front door of the building and started to pound on the door. Police said a witness saw one person with an object that looked like an unknown type of long gun.

The people left the area before the police arrived and were not found or located as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

