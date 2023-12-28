Advertise With Us

Police investigating suspicious situation at Blackman Township Mcdonalds

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police were on the search for 6 possible teenagers who were acting suspiciously at a McDonalds in Blackman Township just after midnight.

At 12:14 a.m. the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were called out to the Page Avenue McDonalds for what they said was a suspicious situation. Police were told that 6 possible teenagers went to the McDonalds on bikes and mopeds.

Several of them went to the locked front door of the building and started to pound on the door. Police said a witness saw one person with an object that looked like an unknown type of long gun.

The people left the area before the police arrived and were not found or located as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
Executive Director Amanda Thompson says that number will only grow in the coming year as food...
Mid-Michigan food pantry helping more and more families amid economic crisis
Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid