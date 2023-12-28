Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken who lived in Michigan, has died at the age of 21.

Peanut was born in 2002 when Marsi Darwin peeled her out of her egg, where she said they bonded.

“I realize she had a phenomenally long life for a chicken, I’m heartbroken nonetheless,” said Marsi Parker Darwin.

In 2023, Peanut was given her Guinness title, World’s Oldest Living Chicken, at age 20. Marsi said this led to worldwide attention with newspaper interviews and television appearances.

Marsi Darwin holding Peanut (WILX)

“Peanut’s spirit and antics delighted viewers online and in the media,” Marsi continued. “She was an incredible little bird. My mind goes to the many moments in her life spent outdoors and in our home, interacting with other birds, cats, dogs, and humans.”

The blog post went on to say Peanut’s daughter Millie died on Halloween night at the age of 15. Marsi said she could tell it took a toll on Peanut.

On Dec. 7, Peanut’s old boyfriend Benny died between the age of 12 and 15.

Marsi believed Peanut was grieving the loss of her friends as old age was catching up with her. On Dec. 23, Marsi said she spent the night holding Peanut and on Christmas Eve, she took Peanut to bed with her as she normally did for two decades.

“I could feel her little head resting on my shoulder as she had done for years, and around 5 a.m. her neck relaxed into mine, and I knew she had died peacefully in her sleep, her final gift to me,” Marsi said. “I know brighter days will come in time. But she will be forever missed.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.