Paul Whelan marks five years in Russian detention

LANSING, Mich. (CNN) - Michigan native Paul Whelan is marking 5 years in Russian Detention Thursday.

Whelan was arrested in Moscow on Dec 28, 2018, on charges of espionage and was then sentenced to 16 years in prison. He has continued to deny those charges. In a phone conversation with CNN, the former U.S. Marine urged President Biden to “pull out the stops” and do whatever needs to be done to bring him home.

Whelan feared for his safety.

He said he was being targeted by an official at the prison camp and was assaulted by another prisoner.

Whelan also noted that he was concerned he would not see his parents again and that keeping his spirits up has become very difficult.

Whelan was designated as wrongfully detained by the U.S. State Department in May 2020.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.