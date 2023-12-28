Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officers are on the lookout for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Jackson.

Jackson Police posted pictures on Facebook of the suspect involved in the incident. The crash happened in downtown Jackson.

People with information are encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department.

