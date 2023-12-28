Advertise With Us

Officials looking for hit and run suspect in Jackson

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officers are on the lookout for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Jackson.

Jackson Police posted pictures on Facebook of the suspect involved in the incident. The crash happened in downtown Jackson.

People with information are encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department.

