Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel

Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers arrived, they found the driver wearing a full Grinch costume.(The Word Barn/Exeter NH Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EXETER, N.H. (Gray News) – Police in a New Hampshire town were surprised to find the Grinch behind the wheel of a crashed car on Christmas Day.

According to the Exeter Police Department, the “unusual” crash involved a driver dressed as the Grinch who veered off the roadway and struck a sign and a mailbox.

Police responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers arrived, they found the driver wearing a full Grinch costume.

The 31-year-old driver was uninjured. His vehicle had significant front-end damage along with a smashed windshield and a broken window, police said.

“This was certainly a unique situation,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said. “Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility.”

