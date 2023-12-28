MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke publicly for the first time after practice today about the bullet wound to the thigh of freshman Jeremy Fears. Izzo says he does not have details on the incident, but reports Fears will return to campus Friday, and he may be on the bench for Saturday’s game vs. Indiana State. Izzo did not confirm that Fears is out for the rest of the season, and they don’t know yet, but that is secondary to his recovery.

Izzo said the 5 a.m. call on Christmas Eve to find out from fears about the incident shook him, and he has spoken to him every day since and tried to make a trip to Illinois to see him, but it didn’t work out.

He says Fears is in decent spirits and it will be great to have him back in town, but he also says watching his teammates practice and play when he can’t join them will be tough for him.

“This isn’t about me or our team; it’s about Jeremy and his recovery,” Izzo said. “It could have been a lot worse, and a lot of people have it a whole lot worse.”

