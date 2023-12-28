Mid-Michigan food pantry helping more and more families amid economic crisis

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 540 families came to Helping Hands Food Pantry for the first time in 2023.

Executive Director Amanda Thompson says that number will only grow in the coming year as food insecurity has reached people of all backgrounds.

Thompson has served young families, the elderly, the homeless, and even the middle class.

“Rent increases, water, job loss, illness. Whatever the case, somebody is taking a turn and going through a hard time.”

Supplemental food programs like SNAP, and Women, Infant and Children saw a brief boost during the pandemic. But now, Thompson says the cuts keep coming, including the expiration of the expanded child tax credits.

Nonprofit Hunger Free America believes the loss of those benefits are to blame for the nearly 41% increase in hungry Americans since 2021.

At the same time, Helping Hands’ customer base and operational costs continue to climb.

“So our cost is between five and $8,000 a month to provide the food you see on the shelves behind us,” Thompson said.

That shelf is restocked five times a day. To keep customers fed through 2024, Thompson says its going to take $100,000.

“Financial donations, food drives, partnerships, any opportunity to work with others to meet the needs of our pantry, to meet the needs of our people,” she said.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.