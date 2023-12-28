Michigan Supreme Court rejects case to remove Trump from primary ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Donald Trump will remain on Michigan’s presidential primary ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court decided not to hear a case that claims the former president is ineligible to re-run because of the January 6th insurrection.

“Anyone who swore an oath to support the U.S. Constitution but then broke that oath and engaged insurrection and rebellion against the Constitution is forever disqualified from holding any public office,” said Ron Fein, legal director for Free Speech for People.

The organization filed the lawsuit attempting to keep former President Trump off Michigan’s primary ballot. The Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the case Wednesday. Saying it wasn’t its place to determine whether Trump violated the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, barring someone from holding office who engaged in an insurrection or rebellion.

“This was a misunderstanding on their part of their constitution obligations because primary elections are subject to the constitution just like the general election.”

A similar lawsuit filed in Colorado by determined Trump wasn’t qualified to be on its ballot after the January 6th insurrection. A case that’s currently making its way through the federal courts. Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson says the former president is facing other legal challenges that could impact his run for another term as president. “A lot of things could happen between now, December 2023 to August 2024 when the nomination would occur,” said Benson.

Michigan State University law professor Mae Kuykendall says there isn’t a process to remove a person who isn’t currently in-office. She says the court could hear the case following the primary election.

“It doesn’t say ineligible to be elected, it says ineligible to hold the office. So according to that if he had done this in the middle of this term, theoretically, instead of taking an impeachment against him, they could have said now he is ineligible to be president.”

Today’s development means Mr. Trump will be on presidential primary ballots when they are mailed to absentee voters in mid-January.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.