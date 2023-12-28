Advertise With Us

Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.(Auction Monthly/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (Gray News) – A man discovered a goldmine of more than 600 valuable 1920s baseball cards while cleaning out his late father’s northern California home.

According to a news release, some of the rarest vintage baseball cards were found stored in an old tobacco tin inside a closet, including ones for Babe Ruth, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and Ty Cobb.

Even the tobacco tin itself is from the early 1900s.

The collection belonged to a man named Ed, whose last name was not given. The news release said Ed was a longtime card collector, starting when he was a kid during the early 1920s.

Ed’s son said his father would often receive baseball cards from his uncles as gifts when he was a child.

“Like many of those who grew up in the Depression, my father and members of his family did not discard anything,” Ed’s son said in a statement. “When I was young, elementary school age, I remember my father showing me the cards and the tin they were in.”

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards, including:

  • 1919-21 W514 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson
  • Nearly every player from the iconic 1919 ‘Black Sox’ team
  • 1921 E220 National Caramel Babe Ruth
  • 1922 American Caramel E121 Babe Ruth
  • 1919-21 Babe Ruth W514
  • 1920 W519 Babe Ruth
  • Ty Cobb 1922 American Caramel E121
  • 1921 W516 Ty Cobb
  • 1920 W519 George Sisler

The century-old collection of rare baseball cards will be sold by Auction Monthly.

Auction Monthly’s vice president said in a statement that he “couldn’t believe what was inside the old tobacco tin when I first opened the lid and noticed more than 600 pre-war baseball cards were all well preserved in the box.”

The auction house did not give an estimate of what the collection is worth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.
Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs
The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and...
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid
It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients.
Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree