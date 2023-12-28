Advertise With Us

Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally in a decision that has potential Electoral College consequences.

While Maine has just four electoral votes, it’s one of two states to split them. Trump won one of Maine’s electors in 2020, so having him off the ballot there should he emerge as the Republican general election candidate could have outsized implications in a race that is expected to be narrowly decided.

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November.

Bellows found that Trump could no longer run for his prior job because his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol violated Section 3, which bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.” Bellows made the ruling after some state residents, including a bipartisan group of former lawmakers, challenged Trump’s position on the ballot.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.
Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs
The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and...
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid
It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients.
Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree