Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Department has accepted a bid from Rhino Recreational Construction to begin the next steps in redeveloping the Moores Park Pool.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the bid came in at $6,254,251.80 and the firm from Novi was the only firm to submit a bid for the pool.

“The Moores Park Pool holds a special place in the hearts of so many Lansing residents. For nearly 100 years it was a place to cool down on a hot summer day and spend time with family and friends,” said Mayor Schor. “The efforts to restore this historic structure have been underway for several years, but took a huge step forward earlier this year when the state appropriated the dollars to fund the project and restore this gem.”

The historic pool was closed in 2019 after decades of deferred maintenance and patchwork repairs. Lansing officials said the Friends of Moores Park Pool group and Preservation Lansing studied construction needs and costs.

The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and Recreation page.

The study said the Michigan Legislature allocated $6.2 million in the state budget to fund these needed repairs and upgrades.

The Schor administration said they will send a budget resolution to the City Council to accept the money in January 2024.

